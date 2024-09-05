A Long Beach man wanted on a federal warrant is in custody today after leading law enforcement personnel on a pursuit through Riverside and San Bernardino counties, where he escaped from custody after killing a bystander when he crashed into their car.

California Highway Patrol officers attempted to stop Noe Banuelos in Fontana around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday after Banuelos was seen driving a white Jeep Cherokee at high speeds on the northbound 15 Freeway near Sierra Avenue, KTLA 5 reported.

Instead of stopping, Banuelos sped away after initially pulling over to the side of the freeway. As he approached the intersection of Beach and Cherry avenues, the suspect slammed into a motorist driving a red Ford Mustang traveling south on Cherry Avenue, according to police.

After the violent collision, Banuelos got out of the SUV and attempted to run away but was quickly captured by officers, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to the crash site and pronounced the driver of the Ford Mustang dead.

Authorities took Banuelos to Arrowhead Regional Hospital in Colton for treatment for injuries suffered during the collision, but the suspect escaped while he was in the process of being transferred by CHP officers from the hospital to jail, according to a CHP release.

Police then launched a manhunt to search for Banuelos with assistance from the Colton and Rialto Police Departments.

Law enforcement officers captured Banuelos for the second time after he was seen on an abandoned golf course near the 400 block of North Pepper Avenue.