Two storm systems last week that brought sometimes-heavy downpours to parts of the Southland have cleared out of the area, with sunny skies expected for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Since Tuesday, Long Beach received roughly 1.25 inches of rain, bringing the city to about 66% of normal for this time of year.

Long Beach officials had warned that as much as 3 inches of rain could fall, and urged residents in low-lying areas to prepare for flooding.

The five-day rain total as of 5 p.m. Thursday in Beverly Hills was 2.66 inches. In Bel Air and Culver City, it was 2.64 inches.

The rain prompted a mudslide around midday Thursday in the Hollywood Hills. No injuries were reported, but mud and soil inundated a patio and backyard of a home on North Sunset Plaza Drive.

Around 3:45 a.m. Friday, a motorist was killed when a vehicle skidded into the Dominguez Channel near Avalon Boulevard and the 405 Freeway in the Carson area. Sheriff’s officials said it was too early to determine if the wet weather contributed to the crash, but a witness told investigators the vehicle appeared to be hydroplaning on the wet road before crashing into the channel.

Conditions dried out by Friday evening, with temperatures warming for the holiday weekend.

Forecasters said Christmas Eve and Christmas Day “will be dry and warmer with near to slightly above normal temperatures.”