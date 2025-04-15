More than 200,000 people attended the 50th edition of the Grand Prix of Long Beach last weekend, but its television viewership lagged behind other IndyCar races this year.

An exact attendance figure was still in the works, but the preliminary numbers were up from 194,000 visitors last year and 192,000 in 2023, said the Grand Prix Association, which organizes the event.

It was also the most visitors for the Long Beach IndyCar race since the 2008 merger with the Champ Car series, according to race officials. In another good sign, reserved seats for the weekend sold out by Saturday morning for the third consecutive year. Concession and merchandise sales were also up, organizers said.

However, the race’s 552,000 average TV viewership was smaller than other IndyCar events this year, which have averaged 895,000 for the first three races this year, according to numbers released by Fox Sports.

One reason Fox Sports cited for the depressed TV viewership: This year’s race faced stiff competition from other sports. The final round of the Masters golf tournament and a NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway were in the same timeslot.

Also, the race aired on a different channel than the previous year for the third straight year.

Last year’s race in Long Beach was televised on cable on the USA Network and had a viewership of 307,348. In 2023 on NBC, the last time the race was on network television, the race drew 1.02 million average television viewers.

Kyle Kirkwood won this year’s IndyCar race, his second win at the Long Beach track in three years.

A fan takes advantage of a break between group photos to pose for a selfie in front of the winning IndyCar during Sunday’s winners’ ceremony. Photo by John Donegan.

The 50th edition of the race also featured the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, a Historic Formula Exhibition and a Grand Prix Legends Parade with racing icons Al Unser Jr., Mario Andretti and inaugural race winner Brian Redman

“We are delighted with how the entire Acura Grand Prix weekend turned out,” said Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach.

Late last year, Penske Entertainment purchased the race series from longtime owner and auto racing mogul Gerald R. Forsythe.

Next year’s race weekend will take place from April 17-19, 2026.