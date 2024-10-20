With a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Irvine Zeta FC at Veterans Stadium Saturday, the LA Force third-division professional soccer team captured its first-ever title in its first year playing in Long Beach.

More than 1,400 spectators waited nearly three hours to see the conclusion of the match, with LA Force raising the National Independent Soccer Association trophy for the first time since joining the league in the founding group five seasons ago.

LA Force midfielder Josue Cartagena opened the scoring in the game’s 27th minute with a driven, left-footed shot that snuck by the Zeta goalkeeper at the left post.

Irvine Goalie Mitchell North extends himself to block an oncoming strike during the shoot-out period in the championship came at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach Oct. 20, 2024. Photo by John Donegan.

In the second half, Zeta forward George Almeida evened the score in the 55th minute with a sensational bicycle kick into the right corner.

The score remained even for the rest of regular time and two 15-minute overtime halves, sending the game to a five-kick penalty shootout to determine the winner.

Seth Torman — the LA Force’s Golden Glove-winning goalkeeper — saved the first two penalties diving to his left, giving the Force a commanding lead and leaving Irvine with little room for error.

“When I saved that first [penalty], it gave me shivers just listening to [the crowd],” Torman said.

LA Force goalie Seth Torman embraces family and friends following the championship match Oct. 19 2024. Photo by John Donegan.

The final Irvine penalty kick sailed wide left, sending the Force players, staff and fans onto the field in jubilation.

“It means a lot to come here and win a championship for Long Beach,” said Cartagena, who scored the only goal for the force along with a penalty kick.

Several Long Beach businesses were at the game, including the Auld Dubliner serving alcoholic beverages.

Port Long Beach, a men’s clothing store established in 2011 near the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Fourth Street, also had a pop-up at the game.

If children could juggle a small soccer ball in the air with 10 kicks, they got a free pack of Croc charms from Mando Palacios of Port LBC.

Cassandra Davis, who has worked at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach for the past 10 years, attended the game with her family, including her 9-year-old son Alan.

Alan, who plays youth soccer, said his favorite part of the game was that a player “has blond hair like me.”

Juan and Jenni Arrellano were at the game with their two sons — ages 6 and 1. They said they live down the street from the stadium and found out about the game through an email from their oldest son’s soccer coach.

LA Force players enter the field at Memorial Stadium in Long Beach where more than 1,400 fans were there to cheer on the team Oct. 19, 2024. Photo by John Donegan.

Many members of LA Force’s youth team, FC Golden State, were also at the game along with the club’s owner, Bob Friedland.

After playing last season in Orange County, LA Force played its home games at Veterans Stadium on the Long Beach City College campus as well as an adjacent soccer field on the campus.

The team’s contract to play at LBCC expired with the championship game, but LA Force is looking to renew it.

“This has been a great relationship for us with the college, so we’re looking forward to more years together,” said Friedland, a Naples resident for the past four years

Next season, the players’ practice jerseys will feature the word “Beach,” Friedland said.