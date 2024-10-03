For the 40th edition of the Long Beach Marathon, participants will battle distance along with unseasonably warm conditions.

With temperatures expected to reach 89 degrees according to the National Weather Service, race officials shifted Sunday’s races to begin 30 minutes earlier.

Races on Sunday are now scheduled to begin as follows:

Wheelchair (full and half marathon) will start at 5:25 a.m.

Full marathon will begin at 5:30 a.m.

Bike tour will start at 5:30 a.m.

Half marathon will begin at 6:30 a.m.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and implement additional cut-offs if necessary, but for now, we believe this adjustment is the safest approach,” race officials said in a social media post Wednesday.

Starting Saturday, residents should allow for extra time to travel due to street closures. The main stretch that will be shut down on Saturday for the Aquarium of the Pacific 5K is eastbound Shoreline Drive from Shoreline Village Drive to Ocean Boulevard.

On Sunday, road closures and detours will be in place at various times on a rolling basis between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A map of the race course can be found here.

Streets affected include the following:

Westbound Shoreline Drive – Ocean Boulevard to Shoreline Village Drive (note: closure begins at 12:01 a.m. the night of Saturday, Oct. 5)

Shoreline Drive from Shoreline Village to the 710 Freeway

Pine Avenue from Shoreline Drive to Seaside Way

Queensway Bridge from Shoreline Drive to the 710 Freeway

Ocean Boulevard from Livingston Drive to 54th Street

Livingston Drive from Termino Avenue to Broadway

Nieto Avenue from Appian Way to Broadway

Appian Way from Nieto Avenue to East 3rd Street

East 3rd Street from Appian Way to Paoli Way

Marine Stadium from Nieto Avenue to Bayshore Avenue

East Colorado Street from Orlena Avenue to Appian Way

Orlena Avenue from East Colorado Street to 4th Street

4th Street from Monrovia Avenue to Orlena Avenue

Monrovia Avenue from 6th Street to 4th Street

6th Street from Park Avenue to Monrovia Avenue

Park Avenue from Anaheim Street to Appian Way

Anaheim Street from Pacific Coast Highway to Park Avenue

Clark Avenue, northbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street, westbound, from Clark Avenue to Bellflower Boulevard

Palo Verde Avenue, southbound, from Atherton Street to Anaheim Street

Atherton Street from Bellflower Boulevard to Palo Verde Avenue

Ocean Boulevard from Livingston Drive to Alamitos Avenue

All roads are expected to be fully reopened by 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Streets along the course will be marked with “no parking” signs, and vehicles in violation of the posted signs will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense to a tow yard at 3111 E. Willow Street.

A map detailing how to access various neighborhoods along the route can be found here.

Free parking Saturday night through Sunday will be available for Belmont Shore, Peninsula and Naples residents in the beach lots along Ocean Boulevard.