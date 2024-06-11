The Long Beach Municipal Band will kick off six weeks of free concerts in the park later this month.

The city’s municipal band, now conducted by Kurt Curtis, has existed for more than a century, and this season — its 115th — will start on June 25 at Whaley Park where players will be joined by vocalist Nicole Kubis for a night of cinema-themed songs.

The free concerts will continue through Aug. 2, rotating among Whaley Park, Bixby Annex Park (across Ocean Boulevard from Bixby Park), Los Cerritos Park, Recreation Park and El Dorado Park West.

The band’s full schedule by location is as follows:

Whaley Park: June 25 and July 2

Bixby Annex Park: July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30

Los Cerritos Park: June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24 and July 31,

Recreation Park: June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25 and Aug. 1

El Dorado Park West: June 28, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26 and Aug. 2.

Each concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

This season has been dubbed “Music to My Ears” and will include pop and jazz along with patriotic music and songs from movies.

You can learn more about the municipal band and see the themes for each performance here.