Long Beach is ready to start distributing kits that allow bar patrons to test their beverages for “date rape” drugs such as ketamine and GHB.

The city spent about $25,000 to create the SipSafe Long Beach program, which aims to equitably distribute the drink test kits to businesses and organizations that want them, officials announced Tuesday.

The kits are designed to help people stay safe when they go out and prevent drink spiking or any other related crimes, such as sexual assault.

Over the past three years, Long Beach police took an average of 25 reports annually from people who suspected their drinks were drugged, department officials have said.

Drink spiking can be challenging to prevent and to prosecute, since some drugs that can incapacitate victims or cause them to black out have no taste or odor. They also leave the body quickly and may not show up on a forensic test. Victims also may have difficulty recalling what happened after being drugged.

The city’s Department of Health and Human Services said that the kits are now available to bars, restaurants and community-based organizations. More information and a link to a request form can be found at longbeach.gov/SipSafelb.