Riders can get on public transit in Long Beach for free this New Year’s Eve.

Complimentary bus service will take place from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday on all routes “to support safe New Year’s Eve celebrations,” according to Long Beach Transit.

All travel on Metro trains, including the A Line connecting to Downtown Long Beach, will also be free from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Extended late-night service will take place on eight bus routes connecting to Downtown Long Beach. More details on the extensions can be found here.

Meanwhile, Long Beach police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers. From Dec. 11 through New Year’s Day, they’ll have extra officers looking for impaired driving as part of a nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“Impaired driving isn’t just dangerous; it’s illegal. Let’s make this a joyful and safe holiday season for everyone on the road,” LBPD Commander Jeremy Boshnack said in a statement. “We urge people to act responsibly and plan a sober ride home.”

On the first day of 2025, buses will operate on a reduced schedule, as will Metro trains. Details on that reduced schedule for Long Beach buses can be found here.

For trip planning, Long Beach Transit recommends contacting its Customer Care Team at 562-591-2301 or visiting ridelbt.com. The Transit & Visitor Information Center and Call Center will be closed on New Year’s Day.