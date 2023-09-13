The state bill that would allow Long Beach and five other cities to use speed cameras for traffic safety now only needs Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law, but don’t expect the cameras to appear here before sometime next year.

The state Senate passed the latest version of the bill on Tuesday, and the Assembly was expected to give it a procedural thumbs-up on Wednesday before sending it to the Governor’s desk.

California currently bans speed cameras, but under the bill, Glendale, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco city and county and Long Beach could pilot what are described as “speed safety systems” (which would probably involve cameras).

The goal is to improve safety in school zones and areas with a history of serious crashes or speeding problems. Cars going at least 11 miles over the posted speed limit would trigger a camera that photographs the rear license plate; a ticket with a fine would be sent to the car’s owner.

If Newsom signs the bill, it would take effect Jan. 1. Long Beach city leaders also would have to draft a policy describing how the speed camera system would be used, what data it could collect and how drivers’ data would be protected.

The city also must launch a public information campaign at least a month before firing up the speed cameras and give only warnings for the first 60 days of operation, and signs must be posted indicating the presence of the cameras.

As the bill was moving through the Legislature in May, its main author, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, said the bill is “very intentionally designed to change driver behavior” rather than simply punishing drivers.

And unless the program can show measurable results in lowering vehicle speeds in a given location, the cameras would have to be removed after 18 months.