Two men were in custody today in connection with the July shooting death of a Long Beach man in North Long Beach near Jordan High School.

Vernont Murray Jr., 39, was shot about 9:50 p.m. July 1 near the 6000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

On Thursday, authorities served warrants in Palmdale and Lancaster, and they arrested Damion Joseph Jr., 21, of Palmdale, at a residence in Lancaster, according to the LBPD. Joseph was booked on suspicion of murder, and he was being held on $2 million bail.

According to police, a second suspect who was being sought in the homicide — Eric Calvin, 23, of Lancaster — had fled the area, but he was later arrested in New Mexico and is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles County.

“The Long Beach Police Department would like to extend its thanks and gratitude to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, New Mexico State Police, McKinley County Sheriff’s Office (in) New Mexico, and the U.S. Department of the Interior for their assistance in apprehending Calvin …,” an LBPD statement said.

“During the search of the suspects’ residences, detectives recovered several items of evidence,” police said.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration next week, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detectives EricThai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.