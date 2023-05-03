Anyone looking to surrender their gun anonymously can do so next month during the Long Beach Police Department’s gun buy-back event.

The event, which has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10 at MacArthur Park, is part of an effort to reduce the number of guns in the community by incentivizing residents to surrender their weapons. The event also serves as an opportunity to eliminate the chance that these firearms might get stolen, used illegally or obtained by “prohibited possessors,” the LBPD said in a statement Wednesday.

People who give up their guns during the event will receive a $50 gift card in exchange for non-functioning firearms, a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns, and a $200 gift card for assault rifles. The value of homemade firearms, such as 3D-printed firearms, will be determined at the event, police said.

“We know that guns are the problem,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose office is sponsoring the event. “This is part of a series of gun buybacks I am organizing with law enforcement agencies across my district to give residents an opportunity to get guns out of their homes and help make their community safer.”

Those who attend must enter the event in a vehicle with unloaded firearms in the vehicle’s trunk. Detectives will then recover the weapons from the trunk while the resident remains in the vehicle. After that, the resident will receive their gift cards.

The firearms will then be placed in the possession of the department’s Forensics Science Services Division.

Nearly 200 guns were turned over to the LBPD during a recent event in September.

MacArthur Park is located at 1321 E. Anaheim St.