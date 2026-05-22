The Long Beach Post, a newsroom of The LA Local, is nominated for two Golden State Journalism Awards, presented by the Sacramento Press Club. The awards honor the best reporting on California politics and public policy.

The nominations, announced Thursday underscore the Post’s deep commitment to producing news and information that helps make Long Beach a better place to live. Founded in 2007, The Long Beach Post was integrated into The LA Local in April, a nonprofit news organization that puts community at the heart of everything we do.

Among the finalists:

Reporter Kate Raphael was nominated in the “Education” category for her reporting on the Long Beach Unified School District, including stories about their budget and attendance struggles, the move to oust a high-ranking member of the teachers union and the district’s failure to keep a mother informed about an investigation into her daughter’s abuse.

Reporters Jacob Sisneros and John Donegan were nominated in the “Public Health” category for an ongoing series of stories about the city of Long Beach’s failure to reduce traffic deaths after promising to eliminate them and its sluggish pace installing speed cameras after lobbying the state for permission to use them.

The Golden State Journalism award winners will be announced May 27 in Sacramento.

Click here for a full list of finalists.