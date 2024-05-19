Long Beach Pride was back in May this year, a triumphant return to its typical schedule after two years of celebrating during the summer.
Sunday’s parade was as jubilant as ever, with thousands crowding Ocean Boulevard to watch floats, dancers and other displays.
Unlike in the past, the city hosted and funded the parade this year, with Councilmember Cindy Allen championing a proposal for the Long Beach government to step in after a request for help from Long Beach Pride, the nonprofit that typically runs the event.
“Pride is an integral part of what makes Long Beach such an incredible place to live, to work, to play and to belong,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said earlier this month as he and other city officials raised the Pride flag at City Hall.
The celebration, he said, represents an unwavering commitment to supporting the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ+ people and families.