Long Beach health officials have confirmed the first-ever case of dengue, a mosquito-borne virus, that was apparently contracted locally.

This is the only the second case in the state of California in which a person who has not traveled outside the United States contracted the virus. The only other case was reported recently in Pasadena.

Dengue is a disease spread by the Aedes mosquito. Symptoms include fever, nausea, rash and aches and pains. Death is rare.

The person in Long Beach who contracted the virus has recovered at home, and no other suspected cases have been identified, city officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“The risk of local exposure remains low, and the Health Department is taking steps to prevent further spread of the virus that causes dengue,” officials said in a statement.

The department said it is educating health providers about the virus, though there are no specific medicines for this disease. Providers can only recommend treatments to aid recovery, including fluids, rest and medication for pain or fever.

Officials said the best way to prevent the disease is to avoid mosquito bites. Aedes mosquitos tend to be active during the day and in well-lit areas at night. They need only a small amount of water to breed.

Residents should use mosquito repellant, eliminate standing water and wear long-sleeved clothing if possible.

“Outreach teams are visiting the neighborhood where dengue was identified to provide information on mosquito bite prevention and ways to control mosquito breeding around the home,” the city’s health officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, said in a written statement. “Health Department staff continue to trap and test mosquitoes in nearby areas to look for infected mosquitoes and are intensifying efforts to reduce breeding and control mosquito populations.”

For more information, people are encouraged to visit longbeach.gov/dengue.