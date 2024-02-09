A 4.6-magnitude earthquake near Malibu shook Long Beach at 1:47 p.m. Friday.

No damage or injuries had been reported as of 2:17 p.m., but the city’s public safety teams were working to assess local facilities as a precautionary measure.

The temblor epicentered 7 miles outside of Malibu near the coast at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to USGS.

The quake was initially reported as a 4.7-magnitude, then a 4.5 but is now listed as a 4.6, according to the United States Geological Survey. Several, small aftershocks were also felt, according to the USGS.

The earthquake occurred less than two hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake struck Hawaii, according to USGS reports.