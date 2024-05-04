The Long Beach State men’s volleyball team avoided being swept at home for the first time since 2016, but the Beach still fell to UCLA in four sets — 25-21, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21 — in the national championship on Saturday afternoon.

The match was televised nationally on ESPN and was played in front of a sold-out crowd at the Walter Pyramid.

The Beach fell behind 2-0 in the match but battled back to win a thrilling third set in extra points before the Bruins eventually prevailed.

The Beach were trying to win their fourth men’s volleyball national championship and ninth overall. UCLA’s men’s volleyball team claimed its 21st national title.