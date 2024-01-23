A facility that Long Beach has used to burn hundreds of tons of trash daily for the past 35 years is expected to be decommissioned in the coming weeks, which will require the city to divert its trash to landfills — a process that is generally more costly.

Since 1988, The Southeast Resource Recovery Facility (SERRF) has converted the city’s trash into to electricity. The facility had processed waste for nearly 150 jurisdictions but had become the target of environmental advocates who said it was creating toxic pollution for nearby homes.