Long Beach is hosting its fifth donation drive-thru for the city’s unhoused community on Saturday, July 29. This time, officials are asking donors to consider bringing items that offer sun protection as temperatures rise.

Items will be collected that day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Department’s facilities center at 2525 Grand Ave. Donations received will be distributed at the Multi-Service Center, the city’s homeless hub. Local partner organizations will also distribute items.

Donors are especially encouraged to bring items such as hats, sunscreen, protective sunshades, umbrellas, lip balm, cooling towels and reusable water bottles to aid unhoused people during the hot summer months.

“With the extreme heat and harsh UV rays, providing items to help protect people from sun exposure, dehydration and overheating are essential this time of year,’’ Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

The city is also looking for items such as hygiene kits, first aid kits, disposable power banks, dry antibacterial shampoo and warm-weather clothing items like shirts, shorts, socks and shoes. Gift cards will not be accepted at the drive-thru, but donors can contact the MSC to schedule a gift card drop off by calling 562-570-4586.

Residents are encouraged to donate any of the following items, according to the city:

Hygiene kits or house-warming gift kits from the Multi-Service Center Amazon Wish List.

Backpacks filled with needed items such as hand warmers, flashlights, battery packs, batteries (preferably D batteries), emergency blankets and charging cables.

Pet care kits with things like pet food, treats, collars, leashes, pet toys or collapsible pet bowls.

Any and all sizes of sweatpants, shirts, socks and men’s and women’s underwear, beanies, scarves, caps, hoodies, towels or blankets.

Welcome home kits with some of the suggested items above and a special hand-written motivating message to go in the kit.

Food items like canned food (and small, manual can openers), bottled drinks like juices or water, and snacks such as granola bars or power bars, instant oatmeal and instant soup.

Since February, the city has collected 15,700 donated items.

More information on how to donate or volunteer can be found here.