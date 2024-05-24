Long Beach will once again host a sunset ceremony on the city’s coastline this Memorial Day weekend to honor military members who died in service of their country.

The free family-friendly event on Sunday evening will include a flyover of historic planes, drills performed by Lakewood High School ROTC and live music from the Navy Band Southwest Harborside Brass Quintet. It will end with a program of speakers at 6:45 p.m. followed by a flag ceremony and Taps being played.

In an announcement about the ceremony, city officials said they hope visitors will also explore the Long Beach Navy Memorial site where the event is taking place in Shoreline Aquatic Park.

Visitors “are often surprised to discover it and its magnificent ocean view,” the city said in a statement.

“This Memorial Day commemoration not only honors our military members, past and present, for their sacrifice and bravery, but also celebrates the over 90-year history of Long Beach as a Naval city,” Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “I encourage folks to come join us at this community celebration and pay tribute to the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

The Memorial Day event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at Shoreline Aquatic Park (200 Aquarium Way). Free parking is available at a lot adjacent to the Navy Memorial, and paid parking is available at the nearby Aquarium parking garage at 99 Aquarium Way.