Long Beach Transit bus services on all routes will be free after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until about 1 a.m. that night, to help people travel safely during celebrations, according to the city.

The city will also offer extended late-night service on eight routes to and from Downtown to help folks avoid holiday traffic, parking and driving under the influence.

A complete list of these routes and departure times, also available in Spanish, can be found here.

Long Beach Transit routes will operate on a reduced Sunday schedule for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Those schedules can be found here.

The Transit & Visitor Information Center and Call Center will also be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day. Customers can call LBT’s Customer Care Team at (562) 591-2301 or visit here to plan trips.