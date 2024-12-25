An existing shelter for unhoused individuals will expand its capacity next week as temperatures drop and the rainy season approaches.

Beginning Jan. 1, occupancy at the city’s shelter at 702 W. Anaheim St. will rise from 85 to 125 people. The expanded capacity will be in place through the end of March.

The city will also use its existing Multi-Service Center in West Long Beach as an emergency shelter for up to 60 people during extreme weather conditions, such as temperatures below 45 degrees or heavy rain.

The expanded winter shelter capacity is funded by Los Angeles County, but the city has struggled in recent years to find places to use the added resources.

In 2023, the city scrapped plans to open a winter shelter at Silverado Park after residents balked at losing their gym in an already resource-poor area. That same year, a shelter at the shuttered Community Hospital was beset by plumbing problems.

The facility on Anaheim Street opened in November 2023 as a year-round shelter, with ability to expand during the winter months.

Unhoused individuals who use the shelter receive three meals a day, access to showers and restrooms and an enclosed area for pets. The city said they also receive case management, housing assistance and referrals to more permanent shelter options.

Homeless individuals can’t walk into the shelter without a referral from the city. If you are homeless and need help, call 562-570-4500. If you know someone who needs a place to stay, call 562-570-4672.

Residents can also sign up for mobile alerts about services by texting the word “Home” to 99411.