Planning to vote on Election Day? Long Beach Transit will get you to and from a polling place for free.

On Tuesday, all regular bus routes and Dial-A-Lift service (scheduled rides for people with disabilities) will be fare-free for all riders. The goal is “to reduce transportation barriers that might otherwise impede voter participation,” according to a news release from LB Transit.

More than two dozen vote centers in Long Beach are open daily through Tuesday. (Find a voting location or ballot drop box here.)

Who’s running. What’s at stake. Help fund our election coverage with a one-time or recurring donation to our special Election Guide fund. The Long Beach Journalism Initiative is a 501c3 nonprofit, so your donation in any amount to any of our special funds is tax-deductible and goes directly toward supporting the in-depth local reporting you’ve come to expect from the Long Beach Post and Long Beach Business Journal.

Long Beach voters are choosing four City Council members, a Long Beach Unified school board member, a number of state and federal representatives and more. The Long Beach Post’s full election coverage is at this link.

Click here to find Long Beach bus routes, schedules and other transit information. Metro also is offering free rides on buses and trains around Los Angeles County on Election Day.