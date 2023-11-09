The city will honor those who have served in the nation’s armed forces on Saturday at Houghton Park with a full day of ceremony, activities and multiple aircraft flyovers.

The celebration is an annual affair put on by the city that honors both active and retired military personnel. It features a host of activities and entertainment, from an inflatable obstacle course and kid zone, to live music performances and commemorative ceremonies.

This year’s event will include five historic aircraft flyovers, DJs all day and emcee by Mr Quick.

City leaders, including Mayor Rex Richardson, Ninth District Councilmember Dr. Jodi Ricks-Oddie and Seventh District Councilman Roberto Uranga will speak, taking part in honoring four local veterans for their service.

Attendees can check out a large resource fair, try several food trucks available on-site and enjoy multiple music performances by The Satin Dollz, a 1950s-style singing troupe, as well as rock band Knight Ryder.

Here is a complete schedule of flyovers and performances, according to the city:

11 a.m. – Flyover, followed by “Discovering LBCC” with Long Beach City College Area 1 Trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk

Noon – The Satin Dollz live musical performance

12:45 p.m . – Flyover, followed by Veterans Recognition Ceremony

1:15 p.m. – The Satin Dollz live musical performance

2 p.m. – Flyover

2:25 p.m. – Flyover

2:30 p.m. – Knight Ryder live musical performance

3 p.m. – Flyover, followed by Knight Ryder live musical performance

“Our annual Veterans Day Celebration is an opportunity for our community to come together, honor and uplift the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Mayor Rex Richardson in a statement. “I encourage folks to come out and enjoy a day of family-friendly activities and recognize our local veterans.”

The Veterans Day Celebratin at Houghton Park is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. For more information, click here. Houghton Park is at 3201 Myrtle Ave.

