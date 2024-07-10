Kroger and Albertsons have released a list of 579 stores that would be sold off under a proposed mega-merger of the grocery giants, including the Vons near the Traffic Circle in Long Beach and 62 other locations in California.

The vast majority of the California locations are in Southern California. The Pavilions at 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Seal Beach and the Vons at 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd. in Los Alamitos are also on the list.

According to Bloomberg, Kroger’s CEO sent a memo to employees at all of the affected stores notifying them of the plans to spin off the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through. All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials have said.

The merger is being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission, which claims the proposed $24.6 billion merger would lead to higher grocery prices through a reduction in marketplace competition, and also potentially negatively affect workers.

Kroger has denied such claims, insisting that no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities would be closed, and claiming that “customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices” through the merger.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents grocery workers, issued a statement Tuesday saying it continues to oppose the merger.

“Today’s announcement changes nothing,” according to the union. “The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal.”

California stores that would be sold off in the proposed merger are:

Vons – 5671 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills

Pavilions – 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills

Pavilions – 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank

Vons – 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank

Vons – 820 Arneill Road, Camarillo

Vons – 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad

Vons – 3439 Via Montebello, Carlsbad

Albertsons – 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson

Vons – 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa

Pavilions – 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

Albertsons – 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point

Vons – 2606 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar

Albertsons – 2899 Jamacha Road, El Cajon

Albertsons – 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach

Albertsons – 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach

Vons – 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood

Vons – 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta

Pavilions – 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla

Vons – 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta

Pavilions – 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Albertsons – 1500 N H St, Lompoc

Vons – 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach

Vons – 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

Albertsons – 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles

Vons – 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Vons – 3461 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Vons – 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

Vons – 6571 W 80th St, Los Angeles

Pavilions – 29211 Heathercliff Road, Malibu

Vons – 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach

Pavilions – 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey

Vons – 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose

Albertsons – 730 Quintana Road, Morro Bay

Albertsons – 541 S Reino Road, Newbury Park

Pavilions – 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach

Pavilions – 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach

Albertsons – 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge

Vons – 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades

Albertsons – 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert

Albertsons – 1751 N Sunrise Way Ste 1, Palm Springs

Vons – 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs

Pavilions – 7 Peninsula Ctr, Palos Verdes Peninsula

Albertsons – 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Pavilions – 989 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

Pavilions – 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego

Vons – 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Vons – 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Vons – 2495 Truxtun Road Ste 100, San Diego

Safeway – 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro

Vons – 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro

Vons – 163 S Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara

Vons – 9643 Mission Gorge Road, Santee

Pavilions – 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach

Pavilions – 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks

Albertsons – 543 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley

Vons – 25850 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch

Vons – 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City

Vons – 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana

Vons – 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga

Vons – 6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura

Pavilions – 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills

Pavilions – 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Albertsons – 23893 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar