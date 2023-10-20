In an attempt to reach the city’s unhoused community as flu season begins, Long Beach will offer free flu shots starting next week at Long Beach’s Multi-Service Center and from the city’s Mobile Access Center (MAC) vehicle at several locations, the city announced Friday.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, a flu vaccination clinic will be held at the Multi-Service Center, 1301 W. 12th St., from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to the city’s health department.

The MAC, which brings some of the city’s homeless services to high-need areas, will offer shots on the following days:

Thursday, Oct. 26 – De Forest Avenue by the Los Angeles River near the Drake/Chavez soccer fields

Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Christian Outreach in Action, on Linden Avenue near Third Street

Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Near the Billie Jean King Main Library on Ocean Boulevard

Hours for vaccinations at all MAC locations will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Unhoused people may also visit any city-sponsored vaccination event or community clinic to receive a free flu shot. Locations and hours for the events and clinics can be found here.