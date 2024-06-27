Rep. Robert Garcia, the former mayor of Long Beach who has emerged as one of President Joe Biden’s most visible campaign supporters, will be in the “spin room” at tonight’s presidential debate.

The Biden campaign has taken a different approach to the post-debate frenzy of reporters, network broadcasters and surrogates that has been typical of these highly charged events. Politico reported Thursday that the Biden campaign plans a more orderly affair, sending in just a few of its top communicators to deliver short statements and take a few questions before departing.

Garcia, elected to Congress only two years ago, will be one of two politicians from California to speak on behalf of the president. The other is Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Garcia said in a brief interview Thursday afternoon that he plans to point out the stark contrast between the two candidates at the top of the ballot this fall.

“One, as we know, is a convicted felon, a traitor and a con man, and the other is a president who is a decent man who has tried to uplift the country and is doing a solid job,” he said.

Garcia and Newsom will joined by five others, including the person who has snagged most of the headlines: Donald Trump’s sister, Mary Trump, who has been critical of the former president.

The Trump campaign has not yet said who will be in the spin room on his behalf.

The debate will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and will be broadcast on CNN. It’s being moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.