The city of Long Beach will host a career fair for municipal jobs at the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in GG Building, Room 238.

The fair will be open to all and feature employment paths from more than 10 city departments for job seekers of all skill levels and stages in their careers, from entry-level to highly experienced.

Attendees will be able to browse information booths and explore job opportunities in the city. Those interested can register here.

Participating city departments include:

Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications

Long Beach Fire Department

Long Beach Police Department

Long Beach Utilities Department

Parks, Recreation and Marine

Civil Service, Recruitment and Outreach Services

Community Development, Code Enforcement

Financial Management, Administration Division and Fleet Services Division

Health and Human Services, Housing Authority

Port of Long Beach, Harbor Security

Human Resources

Workshops for those registered who want help with job applications will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free parking will be available at Parking Lot 2, located off Orange and Alamitos avenues. An interactive map of the campus can be found here.

Long Beach City College is at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway. The GG Building is south of Alamitos Avenue.