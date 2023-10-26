The city of Long Beach will host a career fair for municipal jobs at the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in GG Building, Room 238.
The fair will be open to all and feature employment paths from more than 10 city departments for job seekers of all skill levels and stages in their careers, from entry-level to highly experienced.
Attendees will be able to browse information booths and explore job opportunities in the city. Those interested can register here.
Participating city departments include:
- Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications
- Long Beach Fire Department
- Long Beach Police Department
- Long Beach Utilities Department
- Parks, Recreation and Marine
- Civil Service, Recruitment and Outreach Services
- Community Development, Code Enforcement
- Financial Management, Administration Division and Fleet Services Division
- Health and Human Services, Housing Authority
- Port of Long Beach, Harbor Security
- Human Resources
Workshops for those registered who want help with job applications will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free parking will be available at Parking Lot 2, located off Orange and Alamitos avenues. An interactive map of the campus can be found here.
Long Beach City College is at 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway. The GG Building is south of Alamitos Avenue.