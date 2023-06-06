The Los Altos Neighborhood Library in East Long Beach will close for nearly three weeks while the city prepares the facility for a replacement of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

During the temporary closure, from June 15 to July 5, the library’s outdoor book return and the donation drop-off for those living unhoused in Long Beach will also be unavailable.

The library will also shutter intermittently this summer while the city completes the HVAC replacement, but closures will be short, and the bulk of that work will hopefully fall on days the library is normally closed, according to Cathy De Leon, director of Library Services.

The replacement project, which is expected to begin later this summer, will help the library maintain a temperature-controlled and ventilated space.

The project will in part be funded by revenue from Measure A, a voter-approved sales tax that the city will use to repair streets, improve parks and other facilities throughout town. Within the next five years, $800,000 in funding is also expected to go toward critical repairs at the Mark Twain Library, according to the city’s Measure A Infrastructure Investment Plan.

While the library is closed, residents are encouraged to use other nearby branches such as the El Dorado Neighborhood Library (2900 Studebaker Road), the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library (1401 E. Anaheim St.) and the Bay Shore Neighborhood Library (195 Bay Shore Ave.) Digital resources can be found here.

The Los Altos Neighborhood Library is located at 5614 E. Britton Drive.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from Library Services.