Los Compadres, one of the city’s most popular Mexican restaurants, is expanding its dining footprint on Anaheim Street in the Zaferia neighborhood with an outdoor patio and longer hours on weekends.

The city’s Planning Commission on Thursday approved plans for a 386-foot outdoor patio where alcohol can be served, along with slight changes to the parking lot configuration, a remodel of the indoor dining space and the ability to operate to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays instead of 10 p.m.

As part of the renovation, the restaurant at 3229 E. Anaheim St. will lose one parking space for a total of 36.

The restaurant will be allowed to serve alcohol on the patio, which will include shading, landscaping and a barrier from the parking lot on the west side of the main building.

Los Compadres on Anaheim Street is the second location opened by the owners; the first opened in 1981 on 1114 Pine Ave. under the name Tacos y Mariscos Mexican. The current owners changed the name to Los Compadres in 1989, expanded the Pine Avenue restaurant, and then opened locations in Zaferia and in Norwalk.