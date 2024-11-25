A man and a woman riding on a motorcycle were injured when a sedan turned in front of them in East Long Beach, authorities said today.

The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Spring Street at Charlemagne Avenue, which is just east of Clark Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man and the woman riding behind him were headed westbound on Spring Street when the driver of a car made a left turn in front of them from Charlemagne Avenue to eastbound Spring Street, police said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital where he underwent surgery for a lower-body injury and was listed in critical condition, police said. Paramedics also took the woman to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and had stable vital signs.

The man driving the car was not hurt and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, police said. It did not appear impaired driving was a factor in the collision.