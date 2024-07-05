A man was fatally stabbed in Rose Park Thursday night after a verbal dispute, and police are searching for the person responsible.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Stanley Avenue about 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Officers contacted a male adult victim with life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body,” police said in a statement.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Police identified the fatally injured man as Arnold Baide, 36, of Long Beach.

The assailant fled before officers arrived. The motive of the attack is under investigation, the LBPD said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS, or via the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.