A man riding an electric scooter was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Belmont Heights, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Police said the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Ximeno Avenue and Shaw Street.

Detectives believe a woman driving a Ford C-Max south on Ximeno collided with the man on the scooter when he went through a stop sign at Shaw Street.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

“The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation,” police said. “Speed, distracted driving, and impaired driving do not appear to have contributed to this collision.”

Authorities have not publicly identified the man.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact detectives at 562-570- 7355.