Police today are investigating the death of a man who died in custody of the Long Beach Police Department after he drove into a fence.

Officers were called at 5:58 p.m. Friday to the 5300 block of Cerritos Avenue regarding reports of a vehicle colliding with a fence at a home in Long Beach. When they arrived, officers found the man inside a vehicle in the residence’s backyard and handcuffed him, police said. Officers did not use any force to take him into custody, according to the LBPD.

The Long Beach Fire Department took the man to the hospital where he died, police said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the man while they work to notify his relatives.

Because the man was handcuffed, police are treating it as an in-custody death, which will be investigated by homicide detectives. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office was also notified, which is standard procedure in such cases. The Medical Examiner-Coroner is also investigating and will determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LBPD homicide detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to visit lacrimestoppers.org.