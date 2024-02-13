A man was shot near Central Long Beach in what police are investigating as a possible gang-related incident, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Officers responded to Pacific Coast Highway near Pine Avenue following reports of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the department. There, officers found a man who had been shot in the lower body.

Police were able to render aid to the man, who had a non-life-threatening wound, until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived to take him to a local hospital.

Police say two groups got into a verbal argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. One resident, who lives nearby and asked not to be named out of concern for their safety, said they heard dozens of gunshots.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.