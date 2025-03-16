Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on the sand near the Belmont Pier Sunday morning.

Someone discovered the man on the shoreline near 36th Place and called for help around 11:30 a.m., according to Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Jack Crabtree.

When lifeguards and paramedics got to the scene, they found the man along the waterline and quickly determined he was deceased, according to Crabtree. It appeared the body washed ashore, Crabtree said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the man. First-responders estimated he was in his 50s, Crabtree said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.