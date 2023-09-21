In the vibrant culinary landscape of Long Beach, a new star has emerged to capture the essence of the city’s diverse and mouthwatering cuisine.

Caitlin Antonios joined the Long Beach Post as a food reporter in May and has quickly become a cherished voice in the community.

From her understanding of the Long Beach Health Department, her news background and her insight into what might tantalize the taste buds of readers, Antonios has already made a name for herself in the local food scene.

On this episode of “The Word with Jackie Rae,” we learn about Antonios’ career in journalism and how she went from a breaking news and crime reporter to a food reporter for the Post.

You can follow Antonios at twitter.com/caitlinantonios.