With the Olympic and Paralympic Games four years away from coming to Southern California, Los Angeles Metro’s Board of Directors on Thursday called for a report back on overall preparation plans to ensure a successful event.

In a unanimous vote, the directors approved Board Chair and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s motion to examine the number of bus operators and maintenance staff required for the games. Additionally, the report would have details on a larger staffing plan, efforts to coordinate other municipal bus operators and Metrolink, as well as a cost estimate and possible funding sources.

In her opening remarks, Hahn discussed her trip to Paris alongside county colleagues and L.A. city leaders for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson also led a delegation from his city.

“Some of us did travel to Paris to specifically look at the Olympics through Metro-eyes,” Hahn said. “That’s why we were there. We rode the buses. We rode the trains. That’s what we were doing — to see how their system worked. In particular, how they moved people so quickly after a venue emptied out.”

Director and L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath stressed the need for “urgency and coordination,” pointing out that the agency has much to catch up on regarding the scope of work required for the games.

“Metro doesn’t necessarily have the leading role in all of the things, and yet, if we aren’t figuring out entryways into our venues, if we aren’t figuring out how to connect first-and-last mile — some of those things that we will do as Metro — require planning and coordination from other places,” Horvath said.

L.A. officials have already declared a “no-car” Olympics in 2028, planning to use about 3,000 buses that will be borrowed from all over the country and asking businesses to implement a work-from-home policy during the 17 days of the games.

The LA2028 planning committee previously noted that venues may only be accessible by public transportation, with large ones such as SoFi Stadium still expected to permit on-site vehicle parking. While L.A. will host the majority of Olympic events, cities such as Inglewood, Long Beach, Carson and others will get their fair share. At least eight are coming to Long Beach, and officials have said that number is likely to grow.

A rendering released by Olympic organizing committee LA28 shows their vision for Marine Stadium during the 2028 Games.

As part of their bid to secure the games in 2028, officials touted the use of existing stadiums and sporting venues, and to focus funding toward expanding the region’s public transportation system with new bus-only lanes, light rails and other projects.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Metro officials have repeatedly cited the success of the 1984 Olympic Games under then-Mayor Tom Bradley, which generated a profit of more than $250 million as a result of low construction costs and private-corporate funding.

Bass’ proposal for a “no-car” Olympics would be taking a similar approach to what was done during the 1984 Games. Organizers also borrowed hundreds of buses from other cities, used bus-only lanes and implemented a shuttle bus service for visitors to get from their hotels to venues.