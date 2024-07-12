Long Beach will host at least eight Olympic events — more than previously announced — during the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

The organizing committee, known as LA28, announced the following Long Beach events and venues Friday:

Canoe sprint at Marine Stadium

Handball in the Long Beach Arena

Marathon swimming along the Long Beach waterfront

Rowing at Marine Stadium

Sailing in Belmont Shore

Triathlon along the Long Beach waterfront

Water polo in the Long Beach Convention Center parking lot

Those are in addition to artistic swimming in the Long Beach Convention Center lot, which was previously announced.

The Long Beach City Council in May approved an agreement for the Olympics to use Marine Stadium, the area around the Convention Center and other coastal areas as part of a “Long Beach Sports Park,” but most of the specific events weren’t revealed until now.

To prepare for the Olympics, Long Beach has launched a $758 million local investment plan that has $187 million dedicated to Olympic “legacy” projects that will enhance public spaces for sports, recreation, arts and culture. That funding will come from federal grants, the city’s share of state and county taxes and the city’s own local taxes like the Measure A sales tax.

The “Elevate 28” plan approved last year includes 64 new initiatives ranging from park improvements to water quality projects the city hopes to complete by 2028.

City officials, including Mayor Rex Richardson, have boosted the Olympics as a chance for Long Beach to show off for a global audience.

Long Beach is no stranger to Olympic events. It hosted archery, fencing, sailing and volleyball during the 1984 Games, and it hosted rowing in 1932.

Other than Los Angeles, Long Beach is now the Southern California city slated to host the highest number of events.

Nearby, Carson is also slated to get cycling, hockey, rugby and tennis.

For a full list of venues announced so far, click here.