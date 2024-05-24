A 16-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Los Angeles last month is believed to be in the Long Beach area, and her family is asking for help finding her, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Da’kera Jones was last seen on April 1. She was cooking in the kitchen with her mother before her mother left for work. While she was at work, Da’kera disappeared, the center said in a news release.

“This was nearly two months ago, and Da’kera is still missing,” the release said.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Da’kera has never gone missing before, the center said. Just before she disappeared, she and her mother “had a fun mother-daughter day together and nothing seemed out of the ordinary,” according to the news release.

Da’kera is about 5-foot-8 and around 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. If she’s not in Long Beach, she may have traveled out of state, the center said.

Anyone with information can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-275-5273.