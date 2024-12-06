The search for a diver who was reported missing in the Port of Long Beach has now become a recovery effort, authorities announced today.

The diver, a 28-year-old off-duty Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter, was reported missing at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near the 1200 block of Pier F Avenue, according to the LAFD. He was last seen near Pier J and 1600 S. Harbor Scenic Way.

Authorities said that the firefighter was one of four men on a private boat who were freediving for lobster — a type of diving that doesn’t use oxygen tanks.

Throughout the day Thursday, up to 24 divers at a time were in the water searching, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

“As in-water operations continued tirelessly for more than 19 hours, the survivability profile of the diver and decreased visibility made it difficult to sustain prolonged search operations. Based on these factors and the extended time since the diver was last seen, the decision was made Thursday evening by Unified Command to transition from a search and rescue mission to a recovery operation,” according to a statement the LAFD posted on its website on Thursday.

Involved in the search effort were personnel from the LAFD, the Long Beach Fire Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles Port Police Department and the Long Beach Police Department.

“Search operations will continue in and around the area where the diver was last seen,” the LAFD statement said. “The focus of the mission continues on the search for the missing man, and the safety and support of those still actively searching for him. We kindly ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we work to confirm additional information.”

At a press conference on Thursday, LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley said the missing firefighter had been with the department for six years.

“The decision to transition operations to a recovery mission is not taken lightly,” the LBFD said in a statement. “There were many factors that contributed to this decision. As we make this transition, our thoughts and prayers continue for the family of the missing diver and for our brothers and sisters at the Los Angeles City Fire Department.”