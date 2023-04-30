The wet weather isn’t over.

After several record-breaking bouts of rain earlier this year, more showers are headed to Long Beach this week, though forecasters say the rain will be lighter than in other recent storm systems.

Things are still on track for a cool down early next week with rain and mountain snow by Tuesday. In comparison to the impressive winter storms we had, expecting less precip and lighter winds. #socal #CArain #cawx pic.twitter.com/mYLs7V0Hmp — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 28, 2023

The National Weather Service predicts at least a small chance of rain throughout most of the week, beginning tonight with a 20% chance of drizzle.

The chance of precipitation will remain at 20-30% until Wednesday night, when the heaviest showers of the week are expected to begin. Rain will continue through Thursday, when there may be thunderstorms, and clear up Thursday night, according to the NWS, making way for a sunny weekend.

So far this rain year, which began Oct. 1, Long Beach has seen 20.53 inches of precipitation—almost double the 11.54 inches that would be considered “normal” at this point, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.