After facing two storms that tested the city’s emergency response and infrastructure, Long Beach will likely see around 2 inches of rain early next week starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

Rain could start as early as late Saturday night, probably Sunday morning, and the heavier portion of the storm will likely be on Monday, possibly into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

There’s a “big window here” and it’s a “low-confidence forecast” for now, as it is too early to predict next week’s weather with certainty, said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist with the NWS in LA.

This forecast will change several times from now until the weekend, and more updates will come as the storm gets closer.

There won’t be as much rain as the last spell, which brought a record-breaking 10 inches or more, but as Long Beach is still recovering from the last bout of torrents, it “likely won’t take as much rain to generate issues,” said Wofford.

Hilly areas may also see more “significant impact,” Wofford added.

The upcoming storm may come from several factors, including the possibility of an atmospheric river, said Wofford.

As Long Beach gears up for the next round of rain, it is still undergoing recovery efforts like clearing storm-swept debris and filling potholes, said Joy Contreras, spokesperson for the Public Works department.

Public Works also encourages residents to report damages and send maintenance requests caused by the last storms through the Go Long Beach app or by calling 562-570-2700, option four.