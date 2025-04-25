Downtown Long Beach is getting more trash cans, and these ones will be harder for people to reach into or pull trash out of, something local residents and business owners say has become a problem in the area.

Kimberly Latham, who has owned her boutique Anneise for more than 13 years, said there used to be “a lot more trash cans” near her shop on First Street, but the number has dwindled over the years.

There’s now just one trash can on her store’s block, located near the corner of Elm Avenue, she said.

Latham said she also frequently sees people digging through the remaining trash cans and pulling items out, often leaving rubbish strewn across the sidewalk on First Street between Pine Avenue and The Promenade.

“We’ve consistently heard from the community that more trash bins are needed throughout Downtown — and we’ve been listening,” said Austin Metoyer, president and CEO of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance, which is paying for the new trash bins.

These new bins will be more secure, according to the DTLB Alliance. They will require “a key to open and access the trash disposed in them, while the current ones are easy to reach into, making them easy to tamper with,” said Asia Morris, a spokesperson for the organization.

Morris said eight of the new bins will be installed “in the next week or two,” at a cost of $21,750.

A rendering of a new type of trash can that the Downtown Long Beach Alliance is paying to have installed in Downtown Long Beach. Photo courtesy the DTLB Alliance.

The DTLB Alliance plans to buy more of the trash bins each fiscal year, but “a second purchase won’t likely occur until 2026,” Morris said.

The DTLB Alliance is a nonprofit organization that aims to improve and promote Downtown Long Beach through special events, street cleaning services and marketing for local businesses, according to its website. It is funded mostly by fees the city levies on Downtown as part of two local business improvement districts.

“As more people choose to walk, bike, and enjoy our public spaces, it’s important that our infrastructure keeps up,” Metoyer said.

On May 3, the nonprofit will host a Sip, Shop & Stroll event from noon to 4 p.m. in the East Village along with 20 participating businesses.

Admission is free and Taste Tickets, which will be sold for $1 a piece, can be redeemed for tasty offerings at the event.

More info on the event can be found here.

Residents who notice problem areas for trash Downtown can report concerns to their council member or through the Go Long Beach app, Morris said.