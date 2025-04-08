Police said today that a 70-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries more than a year after he collided with a car in Long Beach’s Los Altos neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. on March 24, 2024, at the intersection of Studebaker Road and Atherton Street, according to Long Beach police.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2022 Yamaha southbound on Studebaker Road when he collided with a 2011 Hyundai sedan that was turning left from northbound Studebaker Road onto westbound Atherton Street, police said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Leonard Tanguay, of Long Beach, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. A little more than a year later, on March 31, Tanguay died from his injuries.

Speed, impaired driving and distracted driving were not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Editors note: This story was corrected to show the crash happened in March 2024, not March 2025.