A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night near Virginia Country Club, Long Beach police said today.

The wreck happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 45th Street and Long Beach Boulevard where responding officers found the motorcyclist in the roadway, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the crash happened when a 2021 Honda CR-V going southbound on Long Beach Boulevard had merged into the left turn lane to go eastbound on 45th Street. As the Honda was turning, a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle going north on Long Beach Boulevard in the number one lane struck the car’s right passenger side.

“Speed is being investigated as a factor on the behalf of the motorcyclist,” police said.

The driver of the CR-V remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not publicly identified the motorcyclist.

Police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service and Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.