It’s that time of year again: The Long Beach Police Department is celebrating the 40th Annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening with 50 events spread throughout the city.

The events, which are scheduled to last from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, are part of the annual campaign in which residents lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.

“National Night Out is a special night for our department to celebrate partnerships, friendships, and relationships we share as a community,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement. “It is truly a privilege to be invited into the homes, businesses and places of worship throughout our city to show appreciation for the work the employees of the Long Beach Police Department do on a daily basis.”

Most of the events in Long Beach are parties that will take over entire blocks, though some of them are planned for the city’s parks.

Find a full list of this year’s events here: