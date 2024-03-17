The City Council could vote on a new local law Tuesday that would enshrine the city’s ability to enforce a code of conduct posted at Long Beach public libraries that could see some patrons banned for up to one year.

Other violations could result in criminal charges and fines of up to $1,000 under the proposal.

The city’s library director requested the ordinance last April as the city’s librarians and staff have dealt with chronic safety concerns at and around city libraries involving patrons with mental health issues. Library staff have also struggled to provide services and face challenges tied to the city’s homeless population.

Over the past few years, the city has closed some libraries intermittantly and limited some services as it worked to mitigate mounting safety issues and a lack of resources for patrons who suffered mental health episodes in the libraries.

A draft of the proposed ordinance says that a person can lose their library privileges for up to one year for violating the library’s code of conduct, which includes three tiers of violations.

The first tier describes violations like vaping or smoking in the library; using someone else’s library card; or using skateboards or bicycles on library property. The tier also lists making loud noises, not wearing sufficient clothing and not “reasonably” managing one’s personal hygiene as violations.

Repeated offenses listed in that tier can lead to a three-month suspension, according to the code of conduct.

The second tier prohibits patrons from going into “staff only” areas; not leaving the library at closing time and interfering with staff’s ability to perform their jobs. Those offenses can lead to a suspension of up to one year.

Under the their tier, violations like fighting, lewd conduct and possession of weapons or controlled substances would trigger a one-year suspension under the current code of conduct.

All violations under the third tier are considered “severe” under the proposed ordinance.

While the city’s libraries have long had a code of conduct, the ordinance the City Council is expected to vote on Tuesday was requested to “clarify” the city’s right to enforce those rules.

In addition, the proposed ordinance says that any patron who owes $25 or more in library fines for lost or damaged materials would have their library privlages suspended until their debt drops below that amount.

The proposal also includes an appeals process, to give those who have been banned an opportunity to challenge their suspension. However, it is unclear how an unhoused person would receive notice of a hearing date if they choose to file an appeal.

The ordinance states that the notice would be mailed to the address on file for the person who is facing a suspension, but if no address is available the notice will be “served personally” to the person who filed the appeal.

Any person who returns to a city library during the term of their suspension or fails to leave a library facility could be subject to a misdemeanor charge and a fine of up to $1,000 and face the potential of six months in jail.

The council will vote on the ordinance at its March 19 meeting. If no major changes are made to the draft, the new law would go into effect after a second procedural vote and the mayor signs off on it.