The Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved a number of administrative assignment changes for the 2024-25 school year. They included 13 schools getting new principals, with Millikan’s current principal Alejandro Vega taking over at Poly High School and Wilson Vice Principal Stacie Alexander taking over at Millikan.

Also getting new principals are Cleveland, Kettering, King, Riley, Willard, Addams, MacArthur, Muir, and Prisk Elementary Schools; Jefferson Middle School; and McBride High.

A complete list of administrative changes and promotions is available here