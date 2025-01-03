This story originally appeared in EdSource.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday ordering state agencies to investigate the health impacts of ultra-processed foods and synthetic food dyes, and to increase access to healthy food, including in schools.

The order calls on the California Department of Public Health and the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment to investigate the health impacts of ultra-processed foods and some food ingredients, and to report back to Newsom by April 1. Their recommendations could include requiring warning labels for certain foods, according to the executive order.

Newsom also is ordering the Department of Social Services to prepare a report on actions that can be taken to reduce the purchase of these types of foods and food ingredients.

The order characterizes ultra-processed foods as “industrial formulations of chemically modified substances extracted from foods, along with additives to enhance taste, texture, appearance and durability with minimal to no inclusion of whole foods.” Packaged snacks, chips, crackers, cookies, sugary beverages, hot dogs and lunch meats are some examples.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to increased health risk, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity, according to the order.

“The food we eat shouldn’t make us sick with disease or lead to lifelong consequences,” Newsom said in a statement. “California has been a leader for years in creating healthy and delicious meals, and removing harmful ingredients and chemicals from food. We’re going to work with the industry, consumers and experts to crack down on ultra-processed foods, and create a healthier future for every Californian.”

The action could result in healthier meals for schoolchildren. Newsom has asked the California State Board of Education and the California Department of Education to find areas where California school meal standards can be made healthier than the current federal requirements. He also directed the California Department of Farm Administration and the Office of Farm to Fork Program to develop new standards and partnerships to ensure the state’s school food programs have fresh ingredients.

The executive order builds on the California School Food Safety Act passed in September, which prohibits foods with synthetic food dyes from being served on school campuses. The bill goes into effect Dec. 31, 2027. The state already has a ban on sodas and restricts caffeine on K-12 campuses and requires that entrees meet standards for calories, total fat and trans fat.