According to the National Association of Women in Construction, the construction industry has seen an increase in women working in the field over the past four years. In 2018, women made up just 9.9% of the construction workforce. As of 2022, that number has risen to 10.9%, but the highest concentration of women in the field is in the areas of sales and management.

Robin Thorne, the founder of C.T.I. Environmental Inc. and the nonprofit DemoChicks, is determined to expose young girls to nontraditional careers in fields like chemical engineering, construction and architecture.

On this episode of “The Word” podcast, Thorne shares her vision and how she hopes to support young women not only in breaking into the field but throughout their entire careers.

For more information or to find out how to get involved, visit DemoChicks here. To learn about job opportunities with C.T.I. or DemoChicks, call 562-608-8401.